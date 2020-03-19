The National Weather Service said that a half an inch of heavy, wet snow was reported in Sterling. There were also reports of snow in Townsend, Pepperell, Fitchburg and Ayer.

In the Boston area there will be rain and patchy fog, with temperatures holding steady in the lower 40s. Thursday night will be cloudy with patchy fog and a chance of rain after midnight.

Forecasters said Friday will be cloudy with patchy fog in the morning and a 50 percent chance of rain. It will be noticeably warmer, too, with highs peaking in the upper 60s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, and lows around 40 degrees. The weekend is looking brighter, as Saturday should be mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs in the upper 40s during the day and dropping into the 20s at night. Sunday is shaping up to be sunny and cold, with highs only reaching the upper 30s.





