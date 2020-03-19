Here are some key questions you should ask that appear unique to today’s situation: What are the conditions at my destination? Is there a shelter-in-place order in effect? Is there a regional health emergency that changes ground transportation options? What amenities, necessities, that a traveler could once access without question, are still in operation where I am going?

“Depending on your unique circumstances, you may choose to delay or cancel your plans," the CDC suggests.

With airlines still carrying passengers across the United States despite the coronavirus pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering some guidelines to use when deciding whether now is the right time to fly.

Perhaps the biggest question is: Will I get sick at my destination?

"If COVID-19 is spreading at your destination, but not where you live, you may be more likely to get infected if you travel there than if you stay home,'' the CDC advised in its posting on travel within the United States. “You should check your destination’s local health department website for more information.”

Airports themselves are considered an opportunity for the coronavrius to spread from passenger to passenger, given the sometimes tight quarters travelers find themselves in, the CDC said.

“Crowded travel settings, like airports, may increase chances of getting COVID-19, if there are other travelers with coronavirus infection,'' the CDC said. The agency also noted that public transportation from airports can be a challenging health environment. "Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like coronavirus may increase in crowded settings...like buses, metro, trains.”

The air on airplanes is not considered a high risk, but it’s best to stay away from sick passengers.

"Because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily,'' the CDC said. "Although the risk of infection on an airplane is low, try to avoid contact with sick passengers and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. "

Those considered most susceptible to developing a severe case of COVID-19 — primarily the elderly ― are being urged to skip trips, if possible.

"CDC recommends that travelers at higher risk for COVID-19 complications avoid all cruise travel and nonessential air travel,'' the CDC said.

The CDC has also posted a country-by-country listing of travel health notices and guidelines for returning international travelers.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.