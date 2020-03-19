The home’s only occupant was rescued by an aerial latter unit after he waved for help from a second-story window, officials said in a statement. Joubert said the man was in his 60s.

The fire broke out at 198 South Main St. around 3 a.m., District Chief Thomas Joubert said. Crews saw heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene.

Three firefighters were injured battling a 3-alarm blaze early Thursday in a Victorian home in Attleboro, fire officials said.

The man was unharmed, but three firefighters were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Two of the firefighters have been released, while the other is still receiving treatment, authorities said.

Advertisement

The fire was under control by 3:45 a.m. and crews left the scene by 5:50 a.m., officials said.

Joubert said the fire likely started in the basement of the three-story Victorian home, which was being renovated before the fire broke out.

“The fire appeared to be confined to the basement, but there was a lot of smoke and water damage on the upper-level floors,” Joubert said.

The man who lived in the home has been displaced and is looking for temporary housing with assistance from the American Red Cross, officials said.

Crews from North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Seekonk and Norton responded to the scene while firefighters from Raynham, Rehoboth and Pawtucket, Rhode Island provided station coverage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.