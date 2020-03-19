▪ Take a news and social media break. Constantly hearing about the pandemic can be upsetting and emotionally draining.
▪ Take care of yourself. Consider meditating, eating healthy, exercising regularly, and getting plenty of sleep. Make time for yourself, unwind, and do things that you enjoy (safely) to help you refocus.
▪ Be informed. Understanding the facts and actual risks may make the outbreak less stressful. Sharing information from a trusted news source with loved ones and others can allow you to help them feel less stressed while allowing you to connect and share feelings.
▪ Focus on what you can control. You can focus on washing your hands more and practicing social distancing, but you don’t necessarily need to focus on the people who are going on cruise ships to the Bahamas.
▪ Seek help if needed. If severe distress affects your daily life for several days or weeks, reach out to a doctor or counselor. You can also contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health helpline at 1-800-985-5990. If you are feeling overwhelmed with emotions such as sadness, depression, or anxiety or feel that you want to harm yourself or others, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Sources: CDC and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
