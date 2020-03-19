▪ Take a news and social media break. Constantly hearing about the pandemic can be upsetting and emotionally draining.

▪ Take care of yourself. Consider meditating, eating healthy, exercising regularly, and getting plenty of sleep. Make time for yourself, unwind, and do things that you enjoy (safely) to help you refocus.

▪ Be informed. Understanding the facts and actual risks may make the outbreak less stressful. Sharing information from a trusted news source with loved ones and others can allow you to help them feel less stressed while allowing you to connect and share feelings.