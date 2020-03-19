A tractor trailer lost its dolly in the O’Neill Tunnel Thursday morning, causing an eight-vehicle pile up and sending one driver to the hospital, Massachusetts State Police spokeswoman Sergeant Nicole Morrell said.
The tractor trailer was traveling near the Interstate 93 north entrance of the Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr. Tunnel when its dolly disconnected and caused the crash at about 5:45 a.m., Morrell said.
One driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries, Morrell said.
The injured driver’s car was the only vehicle that had to be towed from the scene, Morrell said. The left lane remained closed for about 50 minutes while crews cleared the scene, she said.
The crash remains under investigation.
