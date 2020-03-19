A two-alarm fire in the South End caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damages Wednesday night, according to Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins.
The fire occurred on the roof of an 11-story building under construction at 89 East Dedham St., Alkins said.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
When firefighters arrived at approximately 6:30 p.m., Alkins said firefighters found construction materials burning on the roof and that the fire had spread to a side-wall. Within an hour, the firefighters had contained and extinguished the blaze.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the construction materials to catch on fire.
Advertisement
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com