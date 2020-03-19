Reached by email Thursday morning, Yarmouth police Chief Frank Frederickson said officials “will be discussing the Health Department’s decision to close the beaches today,” and that he’d be able to answer questions afterward.

The beach access ban took effect Monday, according to a notice posted to the town’s website. The notice said “all recreation activities are closed" at sites including beaches, golf courses, pickle ball courts, tennis and basketball courts, and parks and playgrounds.

Yarmouth has closed its beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, frustrating some residents who crave healthy distractions from the barrage of alarming news about the crisis and the added time spent cooped up at home.

The beach ban has vexed some people living in and around Yarmouth, currently the only Cape municipality to issue such a closure, the Cape Cod Times reported Wednesday.

“You really need to rethink closing town beaches,” one man wrote on the Town of Yarmouth Facebook page.

His words were echoed by a woman who wrote, “Way off base. Beaches, parks ... will not increase exposure. I understand playgrounds but not open space.” Said another woman, “I was walking a beach in my town (West Barnstable) and didn’t come closer than 50 yards to another human being. So please re-think this decision.”

Town Administrator Dan Knapik didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Globe, but he explained the closure of “town buildings, parks, golf courses and recreational areas” in an automated call to residents Tuesday. Text of the call was posted to the town’s Facebook page.

“As a community, as a country, we have never been through a similar situation and there is much uncertainty as to what the future will hold,” Knapik said on the call. “We take these measures out of an abundance of caution for your safety and the safety of our employees. Remember, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and practicing Social Distancing is vital to slowing down the spread of the virus and saving lives. You must do your part by staying home.”

While no other Cape cities or towns appear to have issued bans on beach access, the federal government could be moving in that direction. An alert on the website of the Cape Cod National Seashore, which runs from Eastham to Prvincetown, said Thursday that the “Cape Cod National Seashore Facilities are Temporarily Closed.”

The alert continued, “Following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health authorities in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers, national seashore facilities are temporarily closed.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the closure means pedestrians are blocked from walking along the shore. The National Park Service, which oversees the seashore, didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment Thursday morning.

Statewide, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation last week announced the “temporary closure” of certain facilities managed by the agency but said that “state parks and comfort stations across the Commonwealth remain open and available for the public to utilize.”

The DCR cautioned the public to “avoid gathering in large groups, maintain social distancing, and practice healthy personal hygiene to stop the spread of the virus.​”

The shuttered DCR sites include several campgrounds and visitor centers in Lanesborough, Turner Falls, Concord, Worcester, Fall River, Holyoke, Lawrence, Rockport, Amherst, Easton, Boston, Saugus, Stoneham, Newburyport, Hingham, Uxbridge, Sutton, Princeton, Gardner, North Adams, Belchertown, Falmouth, Monterey, Goshen, Charlemont, Florida, and Sagamore Beach.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.