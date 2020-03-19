Coronavirus resources
Governor Charlie Baker is calling upon the Massachusetts National Guard to help mitigate the worsening coronavirus crisis, activating up to 2,000 members of the force to assist in the response to the unprecedented pandemic, his office announced on Thursday.
Guardsmen will be tasked with supporting requests from state agencies for “equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties,” according to the Baker administration. Authorities said communities and state agencies should submit requests for support through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continued to climb on Thursday, rising to 328, up from 256 the day before, with more than 3,100 tests having been conducted by state and commercial labs, officials said.
Advertisement
“Activating the National Guard will help support our Administration’s efforts to keep residents safe and secure during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Baker in a statement. “The expertise of the Massachusetts National Guard will benefit our communities with logistical support and other assistance as we continue to respond to this crisis.”
The Guard, which is the oldest state National Guard in the country, dating back to 1636, has 8,000 members.
State law allows the governor to call upon the National Guard “in the case of public catastrophe or natural disaster,” among other scenarios. Baker’s office said Thursday’s order reflects the governor’s statutory authority to activate the Guard “to provide necessary assistance to state and municipal civilian authorities.” State law also allows for the National Guard to exercise the powers of police officers.
Nationwide, more than 2,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen in at least 27 states have been activated to support COVID-19 response efforts. The head of the US National Guard told reporters on Thursday that that number could double by the weekend.
Advertisement
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.