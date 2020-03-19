Governor Charlie Baker is calling upon the Massachusetts National Guard to help mitigate the worsening coronavirus crisis, activating up to 2,000 members of the force to assist in the response to the unprecedented pandemic, his office announced on Thursday.

Guardsmen will be tasked with supporting requests from state agencies for “equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties,” according to the Baker administration. Authorities said communities and state agencies should submit requests for support through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continued to climb on Thursday, rising to 328, up from 256 the day before, with more than 3,100 tests having been conducted by state and commercial labs, officials said.