“The ability to hold elections is fundamental to the continued functioning of our democracy. We are also aware that we must protect the health and safety of the public during this unprecedented global pandemic," state Senate President Karen E. Spilka said in a statement. “As such, the Senate has determined that moving forward with traditional elections at this time would put our voters, election workers, volunteers, and others in our cities and towns at excessive risk.”

Saying public health demands it, state lawmakers announced they will take up legislation Monday to reschedule four special elections for state House and state Senate seats, and also allow cities and towns to postpone upcoming municipal elections if they wish.

She indicated that the legislation, which is still being drafted, would give municipalities the option to postpone local elections. Without legislation, each town or city that wanted to delay because of coronavirus would have to go to court to get permission. The bill “will also ensure that there are robust mail and absentee voting options and protections to maximize voter participation when elections do occur,” she said.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo put out his own statement saying the House would take up similar legislation Monday to enable towns and cities to delay their elections if they wish.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to protect public health, the House plans to take up legislation on Monday to allow cities and towns to postpone municipal elections. In addition, the House will move to postpone and reschedule certain special state legislative elections,” said DeLeo.

Both the House and Senate will also move to postpone special elections to fill open seats scheduled for March 31, the leaders said. The two state Senate races are in the Plymouth and Barnstable District, which includes Falmouth and Plymouth, and the Second Hampden and Hampshire District, anchored in Chicopee. The two House races are in the Thirty-Seventh Middlesex District, which includes Acton, and the Third Bristol District, which includes Taunton.

Each chamber controls its own special elections.

“This is not a decision we take lightly as we seek to balance the need for representation for our legislative districts with the very real risks to our residents,” said Spilka.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.