Air Canada — Change up to 24 hours before the original departure date . Rescheduled trip must take place by Dec. 31.

Current airline and cruise company policies as of March 16. Please consult airline and cruise company websites for the latest information. Keep in mind that there are long wait times to speak with representatives. Following President Trump’s 30-day travel ban on 26 European countries, check your airline’s policy. Canada also closed its borders to foreigners, with the exception of US citizens. Before you make travel plans, or if you have an upcoming flight booked, check which airlines have updated their routes and change policies.

Alaska Airlines — Change fees waived or refunds given depending on fare type for flights booked from Feb. 27 to March 31 for travel through Feb. 28, 2021

American Airlines — No change fee for travel through April 30. Rescheduled travel must be booked by Dec. 31 or 12 months after original trip — whichever is sooner. Capacity reduced for the summer season.

Delta Air Lines — No change fees for flights booked March 1 through 31 as well as international flights previously booked that are scheduled to fly in March. Customers en route to the following cities through April 30 can make a one-time change without a fee: Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul. Also All locations in Italy.

Hawaiian Airlines — Passengers who book any flights between March 1 to 31 may change their travel to a future date without incurring change fees. The company is also issuing travel waivers for all flights booked through March 9 for travel between March 1 to April 30.

JetBlue — No change fee for travel through April 30, regardless of when tickets were booked. No change fee for new flights booked through March 31.

United Airlines -- Change fees waived on flights booked between March 3 and 31. See United’s travel notices for full details on travel waivers. United is also waiving change fees for all tickets issued on or before March 2 — domestic or international — with original travel dates of March 9 through April 30.

Virgin Atlantic -- No change fees for flights booked before March 4 scheduled through April 30. Rescheduled travel must take place on or before Sept. 30.

CRUISE LINES

Carnival Cruise Line — Carnival suspended all sailings departing March 14 through April 9 across all North America-based ships. The company plans to resume operations on April 10. Guests affected by the suspension will receive a 100 percent refund of future cruise credit or in the original payment. Depending on the cruise length, guests who choose the future cruise credit will also be given onboard credit to use on their next cruise as long as it is booked by Dec. 31 for sailings before Dec. 31, 2022.

Celebrity — As of March 15, Celebrity Cruises suspended all global sailings until April 11. Guests affected will receive 125 percent future cruise credit to use through 2021 or a 100 percent refund. The company has also listed all cruises affected on its website. Guests who canceled their cruise prior to the suspension are not eligible for the 125 percent future credit or 100 percent refund.

Disney Cruise Line — On March 14, Disney announced that all cruises slated to depart March 14 through April 12 are suspended. The company will offer affected guests a full refund or future cruise credit, the details of both will be sent directly to guests. Disney asks guests to wait to contact the company until they receive an e-mail. Since March 6, Disney has been offering temporary adjustments to their cancellation policy. At the time, company officials said guests booked on departures on the Disney Magic between now and May 8 can change their reservation up until the day before embarkation and receive a 100 percent cruise credit to use on a future cruise within 12 months of their original departure date.

Norwegian Cruise Line — As of March 13, Norwegian suspended all voyages departing between March 13 and April 11 worldwide. The company plans to resume operations on April 12. Guests with bookings between March 13 and March 17 will receive a 150 percent refund in future cruise credit to use through Dec. 21, 2022. Guests with bookings between March 18 and April 11 will receive a 125 percent refund in future cruise credit to use through Dec. 31, 2022. Guests are also able to request a 100 percent refund in the original form of payment however Norwegian asks that they wait to contact until after March 23.

Princess — As of March 12, Princess Cruises paused all global ship operations for 60 days, ending May 10. Guests who are currently onboard a cruise that ends within the next five days will continue to sail through the end of the itinerary. Guests who have bookings on cruises within this window will have the chance to transfer 100 percent of the money paid to a future cruise. Princess Cruises is also adding a cruise credit benefit, which can be applied to a cruise fare or onboard expenses. If guests cannot use the future cruise credit, they can fill out a form to request a cash refund.

Royal Caribbean International — Royal Caribbean announced a voluntary suspension of cruising worldwide, effective March 15. The decision came two days after deciding to suspend departures from US ports on March 13. Guests currently onboard a cruise will not be affected. They plan to resume operations on April 11. Any guests affected by this suspension will receive 125 percent future cruise credit to use by Dec. 31, 2021. If guests prefer a full refund instead, Royal Caribbean is allowing guests to make requests.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.