The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts issued a stern warning Thursday to any would-be con artists looking to run scams related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a strongly worded statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said scammers will find themselves in serious trouble with the law.
“As our communities take extraordinary measures to confront the coronavirus outbreak, some may view this as an opportunity to prey on the public’s fears and anxieties,” Lelling said. "The Department of Justice is now focused on cybercrime, sale of counterfeit goods, treatment scams and other healthcare and investment scams arising from the pandemic. My office will aggressively prosecute anyone engaged in this kind of activity.”
Lelling’s comments followed an announcement last month from Facebook, which said it had banned advertisements for products that claim to cure or prevent the disease. And state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has urged consumers to avoid responding to spam e-mails or social-media postings that offer coronavirus cures.
In addition, both the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission issued notices last month warning consumers and investors to be wary of online ads and e-mails related to coronavirus.
Healey’s office last week said prosecutors are "watching very closely for inflated prices on certain items, like cleaning products,” and that consumer protection laws "prohibit unfair and deceptive business practices.” Healey’s office added that a website purporting to provide a “live map for Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by Johns Hopkins University” is fake, and that users who visit the site end up having their computers compromised by malicious software.
Hiawatha Bray and Sean P. Murphy of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.