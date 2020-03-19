The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts issued a stern warning Thursday to any would-be con artists looking to run scams related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a strongly worded statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said scammers will find themselves in serious trouble with the law.

“As our communities take extraordinary measures to confront the coronavirus outbreak, some may view this as an opportunity to prey on the public’s fears and anxieties,” Lelling said. "The Department of Justice is now focused on cybercrime, sale of counterfeit goods, treatment scams and other healthcare and investment scams arising from the pandemic. My office will aggressively prosecute anyone engaged in this kind of activity.”