Joe Biden basically became the Democratic nominee to take on President Trump this fall

But, of course, that is not all that is going on in the world. Below is a quick sample of stories that you may have missed while you were focused on COVID-19 news.

The global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has dominated the news and for good reason. It has disrupted life, crashed markets, and canceled events ranging from sports to religious services.

While you were stocking up on toilet paper, Biden, with near mathematical certainty, became the Democratic nominee for president.

It has been a stunning turnaround. Less than a month ago, Biden’s campaign was on the ropes after failing to win the first three contests on the primary calendar. But he has been winning by huge margins in nearly every state since. His main competitor for the nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, has canceled all of his ads and is going back to Burlington to reassess his campaign.

Read more.

Advertisement

With changes, Vladimir Putin could lead Russia until 2036

Putin is 67 and has already ruled Russia for 20 years. Under the constitution, he is scheduled to step down in 2024, but the lower house of Parliament approved changes (a 383-0 vote) to allow Putin to stick around for another dozen years after that. (Also in that package of laws is a ban on same-sex marriage.)

A national referendum is expected in April.

Read more.

China kicked out US journalists

The Chinese government has revoked the visas for journalists from the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post working in the country, and has told them to leave.

The Chinese say that the move has nothing to do with specific coverage, but it is in diplomatic retaliation against the United States, which recently limited visas given to five state-run propaganda news organizations with staff in America. Roughly a dozen American journalists are being impacted in China, while 60 Chinese journalists were denied in the United States.

Advertisement

Tensions have already been high between the two countries after a trade war and protests over Chinese efforts to crack down on democratic institutions in Hong Kong.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized China by saying there is a difference between those working for governments and those journalists working for independent news outlets.

Read more

Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and employee sues for part of his estate

Despite the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell is under federal investigation herself for her role in an alleged child-sex trafficking ring financed by the late Epstein, she is seeking reimbursement for legal fees and personal security costs. Attorneys for Epstein’s victims called the move offensive, while Maxwell’s attorney says that Epstein had always made it “clear and unambiguous” that he would support her financially.

Read more

In Pakistan, there is a devastating locust plague

Heavy rains and cyclones have caused “unprecedented” levels of locust breeding. It is already the worst locust plague in three decades.

Farmers in the world’s fifth-most populous country are coming under attack by locusts, which are eating fields of food and cotton. It has risen to the level of a national emergency. It could further imperil the country’s fragile economy and complicate world politics if China steps in to help, which it has promised to do. (One way the Chinese can help: importing ducks to eat locust!)

Advertisement

Beyond the hurting economy, there are also food shortages.

Read more

A real possibility that Netanyahu will no longer lead Israel

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Isreal held another national election. It didn’t well for Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Likud Party. On Sunday, Israel’s president said that Netanyahu’s chief rival, Benny Gantz, is more likely to be able to form a government by rallying a majority in the parliament, so Gantz will be given the first shot at doing so.

Just as Gantz began to get some momentum in getting other parties in the Knesset to back him, Netanyahu began to use the coronavirus pandemic to basically halt everything. The Knesset is now closed. As the Associated Press put the current situation, “Netanyahu is facing growing accusations that he is exploiting the crisis to entrench himself in power and undermining the country’s democratic foundations.”

In response, protesters are getting creative in the era of social distancing: car caravans.

And his criminal trial has been postponed.

Read more

Older New England man moves to Florida ahead of retirement

Deeply buried in the news this week: a quarterback for the New England Patriots decided to leave the team and reportedly play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback is the husband of famous international model Gisele Bundchen.

Advertisement

His name is Tom Brady, but his name is often alternatively spelled in news stories as GOAT.

Though even this move could be delayed . . . because of the coronavirus.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.