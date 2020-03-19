But as panic-stricken crowds filled the aisles, cleaned out the meat section, and scavenged the remains of the bread area, O’Brien, who has survived four heart attacks and had bypass surgery, stopped and thought to himself: Is this safe?

With supermarkets beginning to set aside early hours for older shoppers and those with underlying medical conditions, the prospect of getting groceries before the younger crowds rush in seemed like a no-brainer for many as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the state.

It was like a scene out of the Twilight Zone — that’s how Steve O’Brien, 64, described his experience shopping at the Market Basket in West Bridgewater Thursday morning.

Supermarkets have begun to set aside early hours for older shoppers and those with underlying medical conditions. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“I don’t know who any of these people have been near, who they’ve touched,” said O’Brien, a Bridgewater resident. “I started thinking to myself, ‘Am I at higher risk doing it this way than I am just going with the younger people?’ All of a sudden, I found myself trying to distance myself.”

After making several trips to stores in Quincy over the past two days in search of toilet paper, Phil Alexander, 63, finally lucked out when he visited the Stop & Shop in town Thursday morning.

But the scene was something out of a dystopian novel, with several shelves of food empty, lines snaking from the registers through the aisles, and signs posted on the palette of 12-pack toilet paper urging customers to only take one pack — a limit Alexander said his fellow shoppers did not adhere to.

“I kept seeing cart upon cart upon cart with multiple packs of [toilet paper]… people were just grabbing them like crazy, like they were just hot cakes,” said Alexander, a resident of Quincy.

He echoed a similar concern that crossed O’Brien’s mind while shopping, questioning the safety of bringing those most susceptible to the effects of the virus together in one place.

“The thing that really caused me to scratch my head is that anyone 60 and over is supposedly in the highest risk group for coronavirus, and yet you’re creating an environment which brings together the highest risk group in close proximity to one another,” Alexander said.

“People are just in crisis mode,” said Mae Curran, 60, of Whitman. “If we would all just get out of crisis mode and into protective mode… I just feel like everybody would be better off.”

Gary Vandette, store director, took away the sign to end seniors only shopping at the Market Basket in West Bridgewater. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

On the search for toilet paper and a thermometer, Curran drove to the Stop & Shop in Whitman at 6 a.m. When she arrived, there was no sign of thermometers and toilet paper piled up in people’s carts, despite a two-pack limit on purchases of packs of four toilet paper rolls.

After observing one man with four packs of toilet paper in his cart, Curran thought of a solution — she waited by the register. When employees informed customers of the purchase limit on toilet paper, Curran took the opportunity and snatched her elusive rolls. But she wasn’t so lucky in the bread aisle, eventually settling with bagels that were left behind.

“It was almost like a modest hysteria… it was a little surreal, is another word that comes to mind,” she said of her experience in the store. “If people could just get what they need, then people won't be forced to go out again, and again, and again, and again to try and find just enough to get by.”

Despite the apparent paranoia that caused carts to fill to the brim with an excess of goods, the customers at stores Thursday morning were mostly grateful for the opportunity to have a designated time for themselves and impressed with the employees, who worked tirelessly to keep the stores stocked and assist customers.

“I thought [early shopping] was a wonderful idea, and it just gives the seniors a little bit of an advantage to get to the freshly stocked shelves without having to worry about a lot of stuff missing,” said Ruth Dzialo, 68, who spent her morning in the Market Basket in West Bridgewater.

Wipes were available to clean cart handles as customers entered the Market Basket, according to Dzialo, a Bridgewater resident. Some shoppers donned face masks as a precaution, and many wore gloves as they stocked up on goods. Although it was early, the supermarket was busy, she said, similar to crowds during the middle of an ordinary shopping day.

How can grocery stores make the experience better for the most vulnerable of their customers during the pandemic? The answers varied.

“I don’t know,” O’Brien said.

“I think [having] a better availability of goods so it calms people down,” Alexander said.

“I didn't see hand sanitizer, but that would be a nice addition,” Dzialo said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.