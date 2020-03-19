Questioned Thursday about the federal government’s failure to increase testing capacity amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump tried to deflect blame onto the media during a White House briefing from the coronavirus task force, and accused reporters of “siding with China.”

Numerous press reports in recent days have detailed slowness or inaction by the Trump administration in responding to the escalating coronavirus pandemic, as the federal government struggled to get adequate testing capacity deployed to states, among other issues.

“We were prepared. The only thing we were not prepared for was the media. The media has not treated it fairly," Trump said as he responded to a question about why the US was not ready with testing capacity given his claim that he knew early on the coronavirus outbreak was a pandemic.