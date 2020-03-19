Diaz-Balart, 58, decided to self-quarantine at his Washington apartment rather than return to Florida after the vote because his wife has an illness that makes her high risk if she contracted the disease, his office said.

Both congressmen said they began developing symptoms on Saturday evening, less than 24 hours after they'd stood on the crowded House floor and voted for the coronavirus relief package.

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, became the first members of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus.

‘‘I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times,’’ Diaz-Balart said.

It’s unclear what made Diaz-Balart self-quarantine in the first place. Another South Florida elected official, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, also tested positive for covid-19.

McAdams, 45, flew home Saturday after the House voted in the middle of the night. On Sunday, not feeling better, he self-quarantined. McAdams developed a fever, dry cough and labored breathing and was tested for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

In announcing his illness, McAdams urged his constituents to take the threat seriously and follow health experts guidance.

The news that Diaz-Balart and McAdams had tested positive after just having voted with their colleagues raised questions about the House’s plans to have hundreds of lawmakers return to Washington to vote on another legislative package.

While the two congressmen are the first to have confirmed their diagnosis, more than a dozen members of Congress proactively self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the infection.

It’s not yet clear whether members who interacted with Diaz-Balart or McAdams will do the same.