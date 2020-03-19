Now, with so much attention focused on the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, a version of the Friday afternoon news dump seems to be playing out on a continuous basis. Last week, for instance, the state released a scathing report on the Boston Public Schools that would have been big news if a worldwide pandemic wasn’t hogging the headlines.

Officials who want to dodge accountability for their mistakes often scheme to put out bad news on Friday afternoons. The theory is simple and, frankly, correct: reporters and the public alike are usually checked out by then, looking forward to the weekend.

In an effort to resist that trend, the Globe Opinion team is starting a temporary feature, called ICYMI — in case you missed it. When (and if) things settle down, these are the actions on the part of political leaders and institutions that shouldn’t be overlooked:

* President Trump’s fresh threat to the rule of law. Over the weekend, the president floated the possibility of a pardon for his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Is it possible that Susan Collins was wrong, and that the president didn’t learn his lesson from impeachment?

* The Boston schools report. As expected, the long-awaited audit of the Boston Public Schools was blistering. But the state didn’t take over BPS or any individual schools. Instead, it made the district sign into a partnership that lacks clear and measurable goals. So how will the state make sure the agreement really leads to change in the state’s biggest school district?

* Joe Biden completes his comeback. The Democratic presidential primary is all but over, as Joe Biden swept three states on Tuesday by healthy margins over his last major opponent, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and built a virtually insurmountable lead. Can he consolidate the party behind his candidacy?

* Mitch McConnell stoops even lower. Just when you think Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell couldn’t get any worse, news emerges that he’s been suggesting that federal judges resign so that President Trump gets to appoint their successors for the Republican-led Senate to rubber stamp.

* Oil wars. Russia and Saudi Arabia are playing a huge game of chicken, flooding the world with oil and hoping the other blinks. A similar move by Saudi Arabia in the 1980s is credited with helping to bring down the Soviet Union, so this geopolitical clash bears watching. Isn’t there some way they can both lose this showdown?