“This is our greatest challenge since reunification, no, since World War II,” Merkel said, urging people to practice social distancing, especially from the elderly, and asking for “solidarity” among neighbors.

On Wednesday night, Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a much-anticipated televised address on the state of the COVID-19 outbreak in Germany. This kind of speech is rare for the media-shy leader and was desperately sought by a public feeling increasingly let down by their usually reassuring chancellor’s absence during a public health crisis that, as of Thursday, according to a Johns Hopkins study reported in Germany, has already infected anywhere between 11,000 and 14,000 people and killed 43 .

Of the greatly anticipated total lockdown measures, strict regulations, and temporary laws already announced by fellow European Union members like Italy, Spain, and France, there was nothing. (Germany has mobilized bankruptcy protection for businesses of all sizes due to COVID-19, but there hasn’t been much promised to individuals at this point.) Merkel’s speech bore a close resemblance to a doctor with a very august demeanor counseling the nation to treat its ear infection with a cup of herbal tea.

Merkel seemed to be attempting a Churchillian tone: Chin-up, we’re all in this together, keep calm and carry on. But the effect was to reinforce the impression that this was a 20th-century response to a 21st-century crisis. She even counseled people missing closeness with their loved ones to pen physical letters, saying “the post will still be delivered.”

Many people around the world have come to regard Merkel as an antidote to the bumbling, contradictory messaging of President Trump, even to the point of supplanting the American president as “leader of the free world,” as he alienated allies and eschewed the norms of international diplomacy. But the steadfast leadership she has shown through a global financial meltdown, the Eurozone crisis, an unprecedented influx of refugees, and Britain’s exit from the European Union, has been noticeably wanting.

Trump, on the other hand (despite initially downplaying what he called the “Chinese virus”), has appeared regularly on TV, most recently telling Americans to adopt a wartime mentality, ordering US Navy hospital ships be turned into respiratory wards. He also announced that the US-Canada border was effectively closing, and that he was ready to invoke the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era measure that allows the president to require private businesses produce necessary goods for public protection.

The German chancellor, meanwhile, speaking like a mother to a naughty child, suggested children not visit their grandparents. Sure, Germany has largely closed its borders, canceled large events, and told “nonessential” shops to close, but all other directives have come in the form of gentle advice. This means that German public life is carrying on almost the same as before: People meet in large groups as the spring sunshine beckons, as if not a single lesson has been learned from what happened in Italy.

Last weekend, when reports emerged that the Trump administration was trying to lure German vaccine researchers, considered among the best in the world, to the United States by offering $1 billion, panic ensued across Germany. Would they be denied a vaccine by the man they consider the most dangerous threat to world peace?

After letting the country go into a tailspin of rumors and anxiety, the government offered a tepid response, issued by the Health Ministry in Berlin, that German research would, of course, benefit Germany. But in the end, it was the US government in the form of Ambassador to Berlin Richard Grenell, other officials, and the World Health Organization that had to remind the world that there are dozens of top-level firms working on a vaccine with promises to share their discoveries with everyone.

Merkel’s lukewarm leadership will not only cause a catastrophe for Germany, as the dearth of strict regulations means the rate of coronavirus infections continues to skyrocket across the country. The very meaning of the European project has been called into question, as she and other pro-EU leaders like President Emmanuel Macron of France stood by while Italy suffered.

In a Twilight Zone-type moment, when Donald Trump looks more decisive and authoritative (if less eloquent) than she does, and with only one year left in office, Merkel’s reputation as one of Germany’s greatest leaders is in serious jeopardy. The poor handling of this immense challenge could be her legacy.

Elizabeth Schumacher is an American journalist living in Germany. She can be reached @ElizSchumacher.

