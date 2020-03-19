Event cancellations, business and school closures, and other efforts to increase social distancing are responsible measures to ensure that growth in the number of COVID-19 cases is slowed to the point where it does not overwhelm the capacity of the medical and public health system. Combined with effective risk communications, targeting aggressive treatment to medically vulnerable populations, heightened monitoring of how the disease spreads, and continuous research on the disparate effects of the coronavirus on different populations, the nation has a foundation to foster community mitigation until a vaccine or other preventive treatments can be developed and the disease can be managed similar to other common pathogens.

As communities, businesses, organizations, and institutions take increasingly stringent, if inconsistent, measures to inhibit the spread of COVID-19, they also need to plan on how to ensure an orderly return to normal once the threat of the disease wanes.

While there has been swift action taken to minimize events and activities in order to increase social distancing, flipping the switch back on requires careful planning to avoid missteps that can heighten the risk of unintended consequences that could further spread the disease. Reconstituting regular operations requires an orderly return to normal to ensure that the needs of society can be most effectively met.

Clear, data-driven criteria are necessary to determine when it’s safe to return to a state of normalcy. This includes reliable information to verify that community transmission has not occurred for longer than the virus’s incubation period (currently believed to be around 14 days); that cases being treated in a community have been medically resolved; that hospitals have the capacity to accommodate a resurgence in demand should it occur; and that COVID-19 cases are declining across the country and the world.

When the medical evidence starts to show that the situation is improving, then it’s time to look at a gradual and orderly return to normal operations. Rather than flipping the switch back on, responsible mitigation measures will still be needed even if they may be less severe.

As businesses and institutions start to reopen and welcome back workers, students, and customers, they will need to ensure that they are ready to receive them. This will require working with key vendors such as food service, custodial, transportation, and information technology providers to ensure that they are ready to serve the resumed demand and that they have the personnel and supplies ready to deliver their essential services. We will need to assess how manufacturing has been affected and if the necessary goods will be available for a resumption of business as usual. For instance, none of the colleges that have sent students home would want to welcome them back without enough food on hand in the dining halls.

As organizations resume service, guided by public health officials, they will need to prioritize which personnel return and when and continue a period of reduced operations to ensure public safety. Between now and that orderly return, it is vital that all communities and organizations that have curtailed operations continue to communicate with their stakeholders to provide updated information on the conditions they are monitoring. As the situation allows, they can begin to share their specific plans on how to reconstitute and ask their stakeholders to take an active role in keeping them informed of the overall consequences from the curtailed operations. This will heighten trust in these institutions and help combat the spread of misinformation that can too easily take root in an information vacuum when the advice of experts in the field isn’t properly communicated.

Battling a global pandemic is a long-term, complex challenge that requires an active role of individuals, communities, and institutions. It’s not done when headlines fade, cases resolve, or a vaccine is developed. It requires a well-coordinated and well-planned effort to keep essential functions running, inhibit the spread of the disease, and not shock the system as we resume our normal activities — whether that is weeks or months away.

Mark Harvey is a resident fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics, a distinguished senior fellow at the Northeastern University Global Resilience Institute, and the former special assistant to the president and senior director for resilience policy on the National Security Council Staff. He has also led infectious disease and continuity planning actions in the homeland security and intelligence communities across the last three administrations.

