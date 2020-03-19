Until the evening when Prince Prospero held a masquerade ball. At the stroke of midnight, a tall figure wandered among the party-goers in a costume so grotesque that even the nobles, jaded libertines though they were, recoiled in shock and disgust. The unwanted guest was dressed as the corpse of a plague victim. “The figure was tall and gaunt, and shrouded from head to foot in the habiliments of the grave. The mask which concealed the visage was made so nearly to resemble the countenance of a stiffened corpse that the closest scrutiny must have difficulty in detecting the cheat.”

The prince had protected himself and his court from the lethal plague decimating the kingdom by retreating behind the steep walls and welded gates of his abbey. Outside, the red death raged and ravaged, but inside the cloistered and well-stocked abbey , life went merrily along.

Outrage ensued, but no one stopped the macabre figure as he wandered from crowded room to crowded room. At length, the enraged prince strode after him. The mysterious figure turned to face his pursuer — whereupon the prince fell to the carpet, killed by the plague. When others finally summoned the courage to seize the repulsive figure, they discovered it was not a mere costume. This was the red death itself.

Edgar Allan Poe’s gothic tale, “The Masque of the Red Death,” gripped me when my father introduced me to it as a kid. (The only other story I remember as vividly is Richard Connell’s “The Most Dangerous Game.” ) Back then, hypnotized by its horror, I missed the story’s allegorical message — no one, no matter their privilege, can escape death.

These days, the short story strikes me as a metaphor of a kind Poe never intended but which is applicable to this crisis: Who among us is akin to the ghastly, ghostly figure who wanders through the party spreading disease?

Well, did you have or attend a sizable St. Patrick’s Day party despite all the public warnings to limit social gatherings and practice social distancing? A crowd of dimwits in New Orleans did, because, as several explained, that’s what you do in New Orleans. And besides, the entire thing could be a hoax.

Where in the world would an irresponsible citizen have gotten that idea?

Well, Fox News would be one place. Until fairly recently, the message from its unbalanced polemicists had been that coronavirus concerns were much ado about very little, that the seasonal flu was much worse, and that COVID-19 was being hyped to hurt President Trump. Another “impeachment scam,” even.

In the last week or so, the Foxies have done one of those awkward about-faces that shills and propagandists must occasionally execute. Why, former coronavirus skeptic Sean Hannity now has the zeal of a convert. But they can’t outrun their own partisan idiocy. Nor can Rush Limbaugh, who has claimed that “the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump” and who just a week ago complained that “we’re shutting down our country because of the — the cold virus.” Limbaugh could stroll through Prince Prospero’s party dressed as a quack doctor — and wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom as the enormous joke it is.

And what of the spring breakers in Florida, who simply can’t be bothered to put public health protocols over the partying imperative? As one young student-statesman put it, “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying.”

Part of that is likely the assumptive invincibility of youth, part of it a (questionable) notion the virus doesn’t hit their generational cohort as hard.

But given the risk of becoming asymptomatic carriers of the virus to those who won’t recover easily, or perhaps at all, there’s also a dismaying self-absorption, solipsism, and selfishness about it all.

They could all be wandering about, spreading contagion, at Prince Prospero’s party.

In these troubled times, take a second to ask yourself: Could I be that ghastly figure?

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh