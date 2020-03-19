The need to belong is even more powerful than the desire for self-esteem. We satisfied our basic need to belong through symbolic affiliations with other Patriots fans around the globe. Watching games with friends and family and wearing Patriots player jerseys and championship T-shirts allowed us vicariously to belong to a winning organization.

For the last 20 years, Tom Brady created thrilling and amazing results. His results became our results, and we derived self-esteem from our association with him and the Patriots.

Perhaps most of all, Brady, 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, came from a place like most of us: a lot of people in positions of power telling us we weren’t good enough. He worked hard and got lucky. Then he worked harder and got luckier. Despite incredible success, he remained humble and grateful.

Advertisement

Brady’s story allowed us to embrace the larger ideology inherent in American culture — that this is a land of opportunity; that no matter where we start in life, if we are willing to work hard, we can maximize our God-given talent and, with a little luck, our dreams just might come true.

Together those are some of the most meaningful aspects of life. Beyond the six Super Bowl rings, this is Brady’s legacy that will shine on. I thank him.

Michael Mainelli

Foxborough





You don’t have to be #1 to succeed

I am 18, which means I haven’t known Boston without Tom Brady. I thank him for bringing us six trophies and for changing the Patriots and the NFL forever. Seeing that you don’t need to be the number one pick to be the GOAT has shown us that we don’t have to be top of our class to be successful. Seeing the backup who barely made the team his first year hoist that trophy six times has taught us that no matter where we come from or where we start, we can do anything we set our minds to.

Advertisement

Watching people doubt him, and watching him consistently prove them wrong, has taught us to ignore the noise and work hard every day toward our goal, regardless of what anyone else thinks.

He has shown us how to lose with grace and how to win with class, and he has provided an everlasting life lesson: No matter what life throws at you, never give up. After all, we know we can win by 6 after being down by 25.

We will miss you but will never forget the past 20 years.

Maggie Furlong

Needham





The time has come

From my limited knowledge of football, I have to wonder whether all the fans who are missing Tom Brady will be so sympathetic if the Patriots sign a geriatric quarterback and then end up with multiple sub-.500 seasons. Appreciation for past accomplishments, no matter how spectacular, does not win games tomorrow.

That said, Brady has always been a true gentleman, in every sense of the word.

Richard Kiley

Boston