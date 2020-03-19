As of Wednesday night the Celtics were still awaiting results of the coronavirus testing that the team underwent last weekend. The team enlisted a private company to conduct the tests. Waves of tests have been completed throughout the NBA since Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronarvirus on March 11. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell later tested positive, too. The Pistons tested their entire team, and center Christian Wood was the lone positive. On Tuesday, the Nets revealed that four of their players had tested positive, although three of them were asymptomatic. On Wednesday the Thunder announced that their entire team had tested negative. The Lakers were scheduled to be tested on Wednesday. The Celtics faced the Nets at TD Garden on March 3, the Jazz on March 6 and the Thunder on March 8.

Kansas finishes atop men’s poll

Kansas finish atop the final Top 25 Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The regular-season Big 12 champions, who were 28-3 when the season abruptly ended after the first day of the conference tournament last week, received 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in balloting released Wednesday. That easily outdistanced No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton, each of which received a first-place vote. Florida State and Baylor rounded out the top five. It’s the fourth time since the inception of the men’s poll for the 1946-47 season that the Jayhawks finished on top. The AP has always released its final poll of the season before the start of the NCAA Tournament, which has been canceled because of the virus pandemic … Reserve Point guard Keon D. Clergeot will skip his last year with the UMass men’s basketball team. He average 5 points a game for the Minutemen off the bench. He transferred to UMass after his freshman season at the University of Memphis. Clergeot scored a then career-high 25 points in UMass’s loss to George Washington in the first round of the 2018-19 Atlantic 10 tournament.

South Carolina is No. 1 women’s team

South Carolina is No. 1 in the final Associated Press women’s basketball poll of the season for the first time in school history. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes and No. 2 Oregon got the other four. Baylor, Maryland and UConn round out the top five. Louisville, Stanford, N.C. State, Mississippi State and UCLA round out the top 10 …bUniversity of Nevada at Las Vegas hired former Stanford assistant and player Lindy La Rocque as its next women’s basketball coach. La Rocque will replace Kathy Oliver, who resigned on March 6 after the Rebels failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the 12th straight season.

Soccer

Atlanta’s Martinez has knee surgery

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez underwent surgery on his right knee, more than two weeks after he tore the ACL during the league-opening match at Nashville. Martinez posted an update on his Instagram page after the operation in Pittburgh. Martinez was injured Feb. 29 in a 2-1 victory over Nashville to open the Major League Soccer season. He is expected to be out for much of he year, though the season is now on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tennis

Laver Cup still on go

The Laver Cup is still scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at TD Garden even though those dates overlap with the French Open, which was rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4 because of the coronavirus. But organizers of the event, which is sold out, said they are still assessing the situation … Nicolas Kicker, an Argentine tennis player banned for match-fixing, had his three-year suspension reduced to four months after agreeing to help educate other players about corruption in the sport.

Miscellany

Tigers’ prospect out 14-16 months

Lefthander Joey Wentz, a prospect for the Detroit Tigers, had surgery Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Fla., to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. Detroit said that Wentz is expected to return in 14-16 months. The 22-year-old Wentz was a non-roster invitee at big league spring training this year. He is the No. 8 prospect in the Detroit organization, according to rankings on mlb.com. …Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann had surgery to repair a ligament in his right hand. The surgery was performed Tuesday. Mann was injured during a game on March 8 while on assignment with the team’s G League affiliate in Ontario, Calif. No timetable for his return has been set. …Norwegian Thomas Waerner won the nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska. He took a commanding lead in the late stages of the race and held a five-hour advantage over the next closest musher, three-time champion Mitch Seavey.



