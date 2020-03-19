While the obvious question is “Why not make it a month?” since there’s enough time for ESPN to fill and plenty of Brady magic moments to fill it, the network is planning to feature a lineup of some of his greatest hits.

ESPN will present a seven-hour marathon Sunday featuring Tom Brady’s best games and highlights during his 20 seasons with the Patriots.

▪ Noon: NFL’s Greatest Games: 2001 AFC Divisional Round: The Snow Bowl – some might call it the Tuck Rule game – against the Raiders, a sentimental favorite for any Patriots fans and pretty much where the Brady legend began. (Also: It was a correct interpretation of a stupid rule.

Advertisement

▪ 1:30 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XXXVI. The franchise’s first Super Bowl win, as I suspect you may know. Enjoy the chuckle when John Madden tells the audience that the Patriots should take a knee and play for overtime as the Patriots embark on their winning drive

▪ 3 p.m.: Super Bowl XXXVIII highlights from their 32-29 win over the Panthers, the wildest second half of a Super Bowl that no one ever talks about. This win, on another Adam Vinatieri game-winner, would be the best moment in almost any franchise’s history. It doesn’t crack the top five for the Brady-era Pats

▪ 3:30 p.m.: Super Bowl XXXIX highlights. The Patriots make it three in four years, and the dynasty is official. Wonder what Freddie Mitchell is up to these days.

▪ 4 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 AFC Divisional Round. The Patriots overcome two 14-point deficits against a tough Ravens team.

▪ 4:30 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XLIX. Still my favorite Brady performance. He dissected that cocky and loaded Seahawks defense with 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

▪ 5:30 p.m: NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LI. Might I suggest starting this one from where the Falcons lead, 28-3?

▪ 6 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: 2018 AFC Championship. Thanks, Dee Ford.

▪ 6:30 p.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LIII. You can watch the whole show if you wish. I’m just going to watch that late throw from Brady to Gronk on an endless loop.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.