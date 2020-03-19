He led the league in saves (782) and save percentage (.932), and tied for the lead in shutouts (3), while his 12 wins in conference play tied for second. His overall save percentage of .939 ranked second in the nation, while his 2.07 goals against average was good for 15th.

Swayman became the first Maine goaltender to win Hockey East’s top individual honor and the first Black Bear to win the award since Spencer Abbot in 2011-12.

The accolades keep rolling in for former Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman, who was named Hockey East Player of the Year Thursday.

A 2017 fourth-round draft choice of the Bruins, Swayman had 25 games with at least 30 saves this season, including five outings with at least 40.

It’s just the latest honor for Swayman, who has been busy the last three days. On Tuesday, he was named winner of the Walter Brown Award as New England’s top American-born college player. Later that day, he decided to skip his senior year and sign with the Bruins. Wednesday brought word that he was a unanimous selection to the Hockey East first-team all-stars, as well as a top 10 Hobey Baker finalist.





Boston College freshman Alex Newhook finished the season strong, with 10 goals and 13 assists in the final 12 games. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Boston College freshman Alex Newhook was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year after he led the Eagles in scoring with 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points. He was second in conference scoring with 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 24 games. His 15 goals were second, including four game-winners that helped the Eagles to a 17-6-1 record in Hockey East and the program’s 17th regular-season crown.

Newhook finished the regular season riding a 12-game point streak, picking up 10 goals and 13 assists over that span. He recorded at least 1 point in 17 of his final 19 games, for a total of 30 points since 2020 began.

Newhook’s 19 goals, three shorthanded markers, four game-winning goals, and plus-28 rating were the best in the nation among freshmen.

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche with the 16th pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, Newhook was part of a potent line with fellow freshmen Matt Boldy (12th overall selection by Minnesota Wild in 2019) and Mike Hardman down the stretch.

BC coach Jerry York was asked at the end of February about the chances of that line returning next season.

“I think they’re all coming back,” said York. “At least their moms have told me that.

"In mom we trust,” York added with a smile.

Maine’s Red Gendron was named the conference’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Black Bears to their best Hockey East finish since 2011-12. They went 12-9-3 in league play and 18-11-5 overall. Gendron’s team also went 13-1-3 at home in Alfond Arena.

