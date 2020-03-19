The NBA announced Wednesday that it would offer fans a free trial of NBA League Pass, its subscription-based streaming service, until April 22. The offer includes access to full-length and condensed versions of games from this season, as well as archives of classic games and other content. Users can create an account on NBA.com .

We’ve made it just more than a week without sports, after the NBA , NHL , and MLB announced they would suspend their seasons amid the new coronavirus outbreak. But thanks to a number of free, on-demand streaming options, sports are back. Sort of.

The NFL followed suit with its similar service, NFL Game Pass, announcing that fans would have free access until May 31. The NFL’s platform offers full and condensed, commercial-free game replays dating back to 2009, including preseason, playoff, and Super Bowl matchups. NFL Originals, such as “Hard Knocks” and “A Football Life” are also available to stream, after creating an account on the Game Pass website.

In addition, the NFL said content would be increased on its YouTube channel, website, and the NFL app, including full replays of signature wins from all 32 teams available by noon daily.

Beginning Friday and continuing through April 30, the NHL will offer full replays of every game from this season for on-demand streaming through NHL.com and the NHL app, according to a release. In addition, the league will make available behind-the-scenes programs including “NHL All Access” and classic NHL games on YouTube and the NHL website.

The league is pushing new social media campaigns during the pause and will feature players offering fans a look into life at home, clips from legendary speeches, and more.

If you’re missing live sports, there’s still plenty of content. ESPN2 will turn into ESPN8: The Ocho on Sunday to highlight a number of “seldom seen sports,” including marble races, sign spinning, axe throwing, stone skipping, and more.

WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown will air on Fox on Friday at 8 p.m., and ESPN+ and Fox Soccer Plus are airing international rugby and soccer matches.