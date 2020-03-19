What MLB has yet to decide is how or if minor leaguers will be compensated for games missed in their regular season — set to begin April 9 but now postponed through at least late May.

The step was taken by MLB in reaction to the league-wide shutdown of spring training camps because of the COVID-19 threat. The short-term financial arrangement is meant to last through April 8, when spring training was supposed to end.

Minor league baseball players are now assured of receiving a lump sum of daily allowances they would have received through the end of a normal spring training, thanks to action taken by Major League Baseball on Thursday.

Advertisement

“MLB intends to continue working with all 30 Clubs to identify additional ways to support those players as a result of the delayed 2020 season,” said MLB in a statement announcing the initiative. “MLB remains in communication with Clubs on the development of an industry-wide plan for Minor League player compensation from April 9th through the beginning of the coming season.”

The lump sum will be calculated for the span between March 19 and April 8, the previously scheduled end of spring training.

There are a few exceptions: non-40-man roster players receiving major league allowances, minor leaguers who are already receiving housing and food allowances from their teams, and players who were not participating, and expected not to participate, in spring training.

As the Globe reported on Wednesday, the Red Sox have already provided their minor leaguers with their spring training allowances through March 19 — $560 per week for players who arranged their own accommodations in Fort Myers, Fla., $140 per week for those who stayed in the team hotel. The Red Sox also bought the return plane tickets for players who were flying out of Fort Myers or will reimburse their mileage expenses.

Advertisement

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB