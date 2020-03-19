Shortly after the team made its announcement, Marcus Smart took to social media to acknowledge that he was the player who had tested positive.

"Taking steps to maintain the health and safety of everyone in our organization and across the NBA remains our top priority,” the team said in a statement, "and we will continue to work closely with health officials and the league in addressing this situation.”

The Celtics on Thursday night announced that one player has tested positive for coronavirus. The team said that the player, who was not publicly identified, has been asymptomatic and has been in isolation for several days. He will continue to be isolated while being monitored by team medical staff.

“I’m OK, I feel fine. I don’t feel any of the symptoms,” he said in a video he posted to Twitter.

Last Wednesday Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in the immediate shutdown of the NBA season. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive soon after. The Jazz faced the Celtics at TD Garden on March 6, and Utah’s results prompted the Celtics to have their team tested, too. The team enlisted a private company to complete the tests last weekend.

A wave of testing has been done around the league, with about a third of the teams completing them.

The Pistons tested their entire team, and center Christian Wood was the lone positive. On Tuesday, the Nets revealed that four of their players had tested positive, although three of them were asymptomatic. On Wednesday the Thunder announced that their entire team had tested negative. The Raptors announced negative results earlier this week, too.

On Thursday the 76ers announced that three members of their organization had tested positive and the Athletic reported that two Lakers players have tested positive.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach





