Sabrina Ionescu has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-American. The Oregon senior shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She earned a spot on The Associated Press women’s basketball All-America team Thursday as a unanimous choice from the national media panel that votes on the Top 25 each week. She was joined on the first team by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard , Baylor’s Lauren Cox , Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and UConn’s Megan Walker. Ionescu is the eighth player in women’s basketball history to earn AP All-America honors three times. The last was South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson . “Sabrina is a transcendent basketball player,” said Oregon coach Kelly Graves . “There’s really nothing that she couldn’t do on the court. She was the ultimate leader.” Baylor’s Brittney Griner , Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw , Duke’s Alana Beard , Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn’s Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore are the only other players to earn first-team honors at least three times. Paris and Moore were All-Americans all four years. Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds this season as well as having eight of her 26 career triple-doubles. Walker gave UConn a first-teamer for the seventh consecutive season. Walker, who declared she was entering the WNBA draft and not returning for her senior season, averaged 19.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and shot 47.7 percent from the field. “Meg put in a lot of work before and during the season to elevate her game. She transformed herself into being one of our go-tos on the court,” said UConn coach Geno Auriemma . “Megan had an incredible season and this honor is a testament to her hard work.” … Detroit Mercy fired women’s basketball coach Bernard Scott , who guided the Titans to a 18-14 season in 2016-17 and a runner-up finish in the Horizon League tournament. However, in the three seasons since, the team went 9-80, including 3-27 this season … UConn point guard Alterique Gilbert is transferring from the program, the school announced. Gilbert, who was honored on senior night, still has one year of eligibility after shoulder injuries limited him to just nine games over his first two seasons at Connecticut. He lost his job as a starter in the middle of this past season but still played an average of more than 27 minutes a game and averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 assists in helping the Huskies to a 19-12 record.

The Nashville Predators signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way deal for the 2020-21 season. Smith, 24, just finished his senior season at North Dakota where he scored a career-high 11 goals and had 18 points in 34 games. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound native of Brainerd, Minn., played on both the power play and penalty kill as a senior and helped North Dakota win its conference’s regular-season title He finished with 51 points in 137 games over four years at North Dakota.

Miscellany

Title IX fought in Conn.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the organization that oversees high school sports in the state, is arguing in a court filing it is not subject to the Title IX federal law that guarantees equal access to women and girls in education, including athletics. The argument that the CIAA is exempt from Title IX came as lawyers outlined their positions in a lawsuit by three female runners who are seeking to block the participation of transgender athletes in girls sports. The conference allows athletes to participate as the gender with which they identify, in accordance with a state law that says students must be treated that way in Connecticut public schools. The lawsuit argues that male anatomy gives the transgender runners an unfair advantage in violation of Title IX … Army named Mike Sullivan as director of recruiting for football. Sullivan, a 1989 graduate of West Point, returns to the academy after coaching several years in the NFL and winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Sullivan most recently was quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos (2018) and offensive coordinator for the Giants (2016-17). From 2012-14 he served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Peter Whittingham, a former Premier League soccer player who suffered a serious head injury in a fall on March 7, has died. Whittingham, who retired from playing in 2018, had been in the hospital since his fall, his long-time club Cardiff said. Whittingham started his career with Aston Villa and later played 10 years at Cardiff, including in the Premier League. He was 35.