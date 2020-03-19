Adrian Phillips, a former All-Pro, has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, per Yahoo Sports.
Phillips, a 5-foot-11-inch, 210-pounder, has been in the league for six seasons, all of them with the Chargers. Phillips posted an All-Pro year in 2018 -- that season, he played in a career-high 16 games, and had nine passed defensed and a career-best 94 tackles.
Phillips brings considerable special teams value to the table as well, as his All-Pro nod from 2018 was more about that than anything -- he played 79 percent of all Chargers’ special teams snaps that year.
In 2018, Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley praised Phillips as one of the smartest players he has ever coached.
Advertisement
“He’s extremely intelligent,” Bradley said. “He can play strong safety, free safety, dime and nickel for us, and we’d feel extremely comfortable if he was in any of those positions. So that intelligence (is impressive). He’s got a football IQ that is, to say compare him to anybody, he’s just one of the most elite guys in that area that I’ve ever been around.”
The 27-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2014.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.