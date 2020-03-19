Adrian Phillips, a former All-Pro, has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, per Yahoo Sports.

Phillips, a 5-foot-11-inch, 210-pounder, has been in the league for six seasons, all of them with the Chargers. Phillips posted an All-Pro year in 2018 -- that season, he played in a career-high 16 games, and had nine passed defensed and a career-best 94 tackles.

Phillips brings considerable special teams value to the table as well, as his All-Pro nod from 2018 was more about that than anything -- he played 79 percent of all Chargers’ special teams snaps that year.