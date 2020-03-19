Last season, Sale was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 17 (retroactive to August 14) with left elbow inflammation and missed the remainder of the season.

The Red Sox announced Thursday that lefthanded pitcher Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.

Sale had battled elbow issues last year and at the start of spring training. Earlier this month, he expressed frustration with his health, saying that “it sucks,” and lamenting that he had let people down.

“Tough spot for myself, this team, and the organization going forward,” Sale said. “There’s optimism to be had and I’m thankful for that. But I know the situation we’re in right now and it’s not fun … this is about as tough a situation as I’ve ever been in.

“I couldn’t possibility feel worse about any situation I’ve ever felt in my entire life because of that,” he added. “Plain and simple, I don’t think I’ve ever let anybody down this hard ever. And that sucks, honestly.

“Someone gives you something because they believe in you. They expect something from you and you don’t live up to that.”

There was some cause for optimism earlier in the week, as Sale had begun a throwing program in Fort Myers, which could have been a possible precursor to him eventually returning to game action. But Thursday’s announcement now likely means an extended time on the shelf for the 30-year-old southpaw.

