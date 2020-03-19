Major league and minor league players were informed of the positive test and urged to contact the team if they feel ill. So far, none has reported any symptoms, said Dick Williams , president of baseball operations.

The employee was in contact with Reds staff and players from Feb. 29 to March 14 and is self-quarantined in Arizona. Some Reds employees who were in Goodyear and had contact with the infected employee were tested as a precaution Wednesday in Cincinnati.

An employee who works year-round at the Reds spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but no Cincinnati players have been diagnosed with the illness.

Advertisement

“We are keeping in daily contact with them,” Williams said. “If there's anything suspicious, we're going to work with them very quickly to get tested.”

Jim Day, a Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster, was among those tested as a precaution. He participated in the team’s weekly “Hot Stove League” show Wednesday by calling in from self-quarantine at home.

Major League Baseball has shut down spring training and pushed back the start of the season until at least mid-May because of the pandemic.

While players in the NBA and the NHL have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, no big league baseball player is known to have been infected. Two New York Yankees minor leaguers have tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Senators announced that one of their players — who wasn't identified — had tested positive, the first known case in the NHL.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as a cough and fever. Older adults and those with existing health problems can develop more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. Those with a mild illness recover in about two weeks, according to the World Health Organization, while those with more severe forms make take three to six weeks.

Advertisement

The Reds employee in Goodyear began feeling sick over the weekend and went for testing.

“They tested negative for the flu and strep,” Williams said. "Because of the nature of the job and the exposure to a lot of players from international locations, they decided to go ahead and do a (COVID-19) test.

“It takes a few days for the results to come back, so the employee wasn't informed until late last night.”

No UFC in Brooklyn

The heavily hyped UFC lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is going to take place as scheduled April 18, but it won’t happen at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The New York State Athletic Commission told The New York Times on Wednesday morning that the coronavirus pandemic would keep the event out of New York.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and New York State, the New York State Athletic Commission informed the UFC that UFC 249 cannot be held in New York,” the commission said in an email message.

The pandemic has led many other state commissions to suspend combat sports altogether. Nevada has halted all pro boxing and mixed martial arts events through the end of March, and California has a similar moratorium.

The disease’s rapid spread also has promoters rearranging longer-term plans.

The UFC has resisted moving or delaying fights, in hopes of salvaging bouts that have been popular on pay-per-view, ESPN and the network’s streaming service ESPN+.

Advertisement

Dana White, the president of UFC, has been adamant that Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will fight April 18, even as the promotion postponed a London event set for this weekend and two more U.S. shows that were scheduled for early April.

“We’re hoping that this all clears up by April and this fight’s going to happen,” White told ESPN on Monday. “No crowd, whatever it takes.”

White later sent an email to UFC employees, directing office staff to work remotely until at least March 31.

“Right now, the number one priority is to take care of yourselves and your family,” White wrote.

White said that fans had thanked him for holding a fight card in an empty arena in Brazil last week, two days after much of the sports world came to an abrupt standstill.

Drake Relays postponed

The Drake Relays scheduled for April in Des Moines have been indefinitely postponed because of the virus outbreak.

Drake University said in a statement that organizers made the decision to protect the “health, safety and well-being” of participants and fans amid concerns about the coronavirus. The track and field event was scheduled for April 22-25, primarily at Drake Stadium.

ATP, WTP suspend play

The ATP and WTA professional tennis tours suspended all competition through at least June 7 because of the new coronavirus pandemic and froze their rankings Wednesday “until further notice.”

In a rare joint statement by the men’s and women’s tours, they announced the entire clay-court circuit “will not be held as scheduled” — a day after the start of the French Open, also played on that surface, was postponed from May to September.

Advertisement

The French tennis federation's go-it-alone decision to pick new dates and reschedule the beginning of its clay-court Grand Slam tournament for one week after the end of the hard-court U.S. Open in New York prompted some shade from the fractured sport's other governing bodies.

"Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but in unison," the ATP-WTA statement said. "All decisions related to the impact of the coronavirus require appropriate consultation and review with the stakeholders in the game."

It went on to say that is "a view that is shared by" the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open — the three non-French Grand Slam tournaments.

As of now, the next major championship on the tennis calendar is Wimbledon, which is scheduled to start in England on June 29.

Its organizers and those in charge of the US Open, which is slated to begin on Aug. 31, have said they are not yet ready to make any changes to their tournaments but are studying the matter.

The tournaments affected by Wednesday’s moves include combined men’s and women’s events in Madrid and Rome.

Also being scrapped are upcoming WTA tournaments in Strasbourg, France, and Rabat, Morocco, along with ATP events in Munich; Estoril, Portugal; Geneva; and Lyon, France.

Advertisement

With players unable to add points by winning matches, they won't lose them now, either, so will hold their current spots in the ATP and WTA rankings until June — and possibly beyond.

The rankings of June 8, which was supposed to be the day after the French Open concluded, were going to be the cutoff to help determine qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It is not known whether that will change.

English soccer relief

The English Football League put forward a short-term relief package worth $57 million to assist cash-strapped clubs in the divisions below the Premier League during the coronavirus outbreak.

Soccer in England was brought to a halt last week in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. It is unlikely the leagues will resume in early April, as initially planned, and the EFL has moved to help clubs struggling with the ramifications of that suspension.

"While there is no one single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately assist with cash flow via a short-term relief package,” the EFL said in a statement after a board meeting.

Clubs below the Premier League rely heavily on match day revenue to stay afloat.

The EFL board is continually reviewing the impact of the pandemic through a dedicated task force, and underlined that finishing the season is key.

"The primary objective, in order to protect competition integrity, is to deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019-20 season, subject to the overriding priority around health and well-being," the EFL said.

The Premier League is holding a meeting on Thursday to discuss its future plans.

In Scotland, players and staff at top-flight club Hearts have been asked to take a 50% wage cut amid financial fears during the outbreak.

Hearts owner Ann Budge said the club was taking cost-cutting steps in order to prevent redundancies.

The Scottish Professional Football League also was suspended last Friday “until further notice.”



