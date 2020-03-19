The Rams also cut veteran linebacker Clay Matthews after just one season with his hometown club. Matthews was due a $2 million roster bonus, among other guarantees.

The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before $10.5 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract became fully guaranteed.

Gurley will consume a whopping $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.

Gurley had phenomenal seasons during his first two years in coach Sean McVay’s offense, rushing for 1,305 yards in 2017 and 1,251 in 2018 as those Rams reached the Super Bowl. He was voted the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 after racking up 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns.

But Gurley had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness down the stretch in 2018, and those problems carried over to last season.

He rushed for a career-low 857 yards last year while playing sparingly, although McVay never acknowledged it was because of Gurley's knee issue. Gurley claimed ignorance about the reasons for his lack of action, including a career-low 223 carries and just 31 receptions, his lowest total since his rookie year.

Gurley is tops in the NFL with 58 rushing touchdowns since he joined the league in 2015. His 5,404 yards rushing are second most in the league over the past half-decade, barely behind Dallas’s Ezekiel Elliott (5,405).

The Rams attempted to find trade partners to take Gurley, but his exorbitant contract apparently made it impossible. Instead of keeping one of their biggest stars as they move into new SoFi Stadium this season, the Rams let Gurley go.

Darrell Henderson could be Gurley’s replacement after the third-round pick rushed for 147 yards in limited playing time as a rookie. Malcolm Brown, Gurley’s backup for all five seasons with the Rams, is also under contract for the upcoming season.

Patriots sign Phillips

Adrian Phillips, a former All-Pro, has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, per Yahoo! Sports.

Phillips, a 5-foot-11-inch, 210-pound safety, has been in the league for six seasons, all of them with the Chargers. Phillips posted an All-Pro year in 2018 — that season, he played in a career-high 16 games, and had nine passed defensed and a career-best 94 tackles.

Phillips brings considerable special teams value to the table as well, as his All-Pro nod from 2018 was more about that than anything — he played 79 percent of all Chargers’ special teams snaps that year.

In 2018, Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley praised Phillips as one of the smartest players he has ever coached.

“He’s extremely intelligent,” Bradley said. “He can play strong safety, free safety, dime and nickel for us, and we’d feel extremely comfortable if he was in any of those positions. So that intelligence (is impressive). He’s got a football IQ that is, to say compare him to anybody, he’s just one of the most elite guys in that area that I’ve ever been around.”

The 27-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2014.

Meanwhile, Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner will join the after eight years in New England, according to an NFL Network report.

After walking on at Ohio State as a junior despite never playing high school football, Ebner was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He totaled 10 or more special teams tackles in five of his first six seasons with New England, and played 318 snaps on special teams in 2019.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Ebner, 31, played rugby for Team USA in the 2016 Olympics and recently became part-owner of Major League Rugby’s New England Free Jacks, along with Patrick Chung.

In New York, Ebner will reunite with former Patriots wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who accepted the head coaching job with the Giants earlier this year.

Flacco waived

Another veteran NFL quarterback is hitting the open market.

The Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation. Flacco went 2-6 as Denver’s starter last season before a neck injury ended his season. He was eventually replaced by rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1 down the stretch and was named the incumbent in 2020.

This week, the Broncos agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with free agent Jeff Driskel, who will back up Lock.

The move to cut ties with Flacco comes with a $13 million cap hit for the Broncos in 2020, but it frees up $10 million to spend in free agency.

The MVP of Super Bowl XLVII while with the Ravens, Flacco has missed large chunks of the past two seasons with injures, playing in nine games in 2018 in Baltimore and eight in 2019.

Last season he threw for just six touchdowns with five interceptions and he was sacked a whopping 26 times in his eight starts.

Slay gets wish

Darius Slay got what he was waiting for — a trade out of Detroit and a big new contract.

The Lions agreed to trade Slay to the Eagles, ending the standout cornerback’s seven-year stint in Detroit. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the trade and that Slay agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia.

The Lions drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2017. Slay wanted a new contract before last season and did not attend Detroit's mandatory minicamp. He ended up reporting to training camp and played well enough to earn a third Pro Bowl nod.

Still, if there were any doubts about Slay’s wishes for the future, they seemed to be dispelled Wednesday night after ESPN reported that Detroit had reached an agreement with cornerback Desmond Trufant. Slay tweeted that he wanted out.

“Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!!” the tweet said.

Slay has 19 interceptions in his NFL career, including two last season.

ESPN, citing an unidentified source, reported that the Lions will receive 2020 draft picks in the third and fifth rounds for Slay.

Bailey re-ups

The Vikings and kicker Dan Bailey agreed to terms on a new contract. Bailey was fourth in the NFL in 2019 with a 93.1 percent field goal rate, his best since 2015. Bailey made 27 of 29 kicks, including all three tries from 50-plus yards. Bailey also landed touchbacks on 66 of 87 kickoffs … The 49ers agreed to a one-year contract worth about $3 million with free agent guard Tom Compton. Compton will help fill the void created by the planned release of Mike Person. Person started at right guard last season but struggled in pass protection.