The Saints coach said he made public his diagnosis “because he wants all people to heed the warning of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.”

According to NFL Media, Payton said he has had the virus for eight days, and has been under self-quarantine the past five. Reportedly, Payton attended a horse race on Saturday, and later said he felt like he was coming down with a cold, which caused him to get tested.

