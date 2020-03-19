The discussions will reportedly “go into Thursday" as Tampa Bay continues to try to square away a deal for the veteran quarterback.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were still trying to finalize contract language as of Wednesday evening, according to ESPN.

Brady announced earlier in the week he would be leaving the Patriots after 20 years in New England.

Per Adam Schefter, the contract language for the quarterback is “more challenging” this offseason than any time in recent memory. While Schefter warns there are “no problems foreseen," he adds that there’s no deal quite yet.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.