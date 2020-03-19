The odds are very much with Sale returning from surgery and pitching effectively again. But that five-year, $145 million extension Sale was signed to last year now looks like a needless risk given all that has happened.

This has seemed inevitable since last summer when Sale landed on the injured list with an elbow injury. They took the advice of doctors and tried to get through the injury with rest, but that didn’t work.

The announcement the Red Sox have been dreading finally came on Thursday: Ace lefthander Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery.

The natural question many fans have is why didn’t the surgery take place last season when Sale missed the final six weeks of the season with elbow inflammation?

The answer is simple: Dr. James Andrews didn’t recommend it. Andrews examined Sale at his Florida clinic on Aug. 19, administered an injection of platelet-rich plasma, and shut him down from throwing for six weeks.

It was suggested at the time that Sale could possibly start throwing late in the season if the Sox advanced to the postseason. But they quickly fell out of contention and that was scrapped.

Sale cleared every hurdle in spring training until he faced hitters for the first time on March 1 in Fort Myers, Fla. The pain returned a day later and was diagnosed as a flexor tendon strain, a different injury than he had in August.

Andrews and another highly regarded surgeon, Neal ElAttrache, recommended Sale try resting for two weeks. But the pain was still there when he started throwing this week and surgery will be next.

On March 4, the last time he met with reporters, Sale seemed resigned to his fate.

"I know the situation we’re in right now and it’s not fun … this is about as tough a situation as I’ve ever been in,” he said during a question and answer session that was difficult to listen to as Sale beat himself up for letting the team down.

Now Sale faces a 12-15-month rehab period and he could return to the majors for the second half of next season.

The Red Sox won the World Series only 16 months ago. It feels like a lifetime given all the bad news that has transpired since.

The Sox finished in third place last season, a whopping 19 games behind the Yankees. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was fired in September, his style clashing with the approach ownership wanted to take in building the team.

Manager Alex Cora was forced out in January for his prominent role in helping the 2017 Astros illegally steal signs. Then Major League Baseball announced an investigation into whether the 2018 Sox were guilty of the same thing.

That investigation continues to hang over the team, the process stalled because of the game being shut down because of the coronavirus.

Spring training, ostensibly a hopeful time, was soured when Mookie Betts and David Price were traded to the Dodgers on Feb. 10 in a salary dump for three prospects.

The best of those prospects, outfielder Alex Verdugo, arrived with a stress fracture in his back and wasn’t able to play in spring training.

You can also toss in the Sox having no interest in bringing back Brock Holt, a solid utility player who dedicated his spare time to the kids at The Jimmy Fund Clinic. He instead signed with the Brewers for $3.25 million.

Now Sale is out for the remainder of this season, and assuming there is baseball played this season, the Sox could be a fourth-place team.

Without Sale, their rotation is Eduardo Rodriguez and Nate Eovaldi followed by Martin Perez and Ryan Weber. There is no apparent No. 5 starter. There is not even be a No. 3 or 4 given the histories of Perez and Weber.

If there is any bright spot in all this darkness, it’s that Sale will miss fewer games this season with the game shut down because of the pandemic. But that’s hardly something to celebrate.

The season hasn’t even started yet and it feels like it can’t end fast enough.

