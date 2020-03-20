One Needham shop is proving that there are few problems in the world that can’t be made better with flowers — and that includes a global pandemic. Hearthstone Home, a home interiors and gift shop, is distributing complimentary flowers to those looking for a floral spruce amid the coronavirus outbreak. The people behind the store hope to spread beauty during this tough time when many people are confined to their homes and apartments. Located at 1038 Great Plain Ave., the store is ready to make everyone’s work-from-home days (or weeks) a little bit brighter.
