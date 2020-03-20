As unprecedented coronavirus-related event cancellations and travel restrictions piled up by the day last week, many touring and gigging musicians have found their lives (and their income flow) suddenly screeching to a halt. Under a strict lockdown in Valladolid, Spain, siblings Diego and María San Miguel and Berklee College of Music graduate Galen Fraser put their heads together and assembled an international squad of musicians in myriad flavors of folk — Scottish and Norwegian fiddle music, American old-time, flamenco, bluegrass, and more — to raise both morale and money by livestreaming sets from at least seven different countries throughout this upcoming weekend (March 20-22).

The festival lineup was still expanding and finalizing as of press time, but performers include “cello goblin” Rushad Eggleston, percussive dancer Nic Gareiss, and flamenco guitarist Raúl Olivar. In an email, the organizers said they hoped a busy weekend of music would entice fans to stay home and watch. “By avoiding (physical) social spaces ... we give the hospitals a chance to take care of those affected instead of being completely overwhelmed,” they wrote.