One of the more disturbing news stories of the past year was New York magazine’s “The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence.” It was about charismatic ex-con Larry Ray and the students who fell under his sway. Thanks to the reporting by the pair who wrote the piece, Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh, Ray was arrested just last month and charged with extortion, forced prostitution, and forced labor involving the students, whom he met while living with his daughter at Sarah Lawrence.

Not surprisingly, the story is coming to TV as a scripted limited series. It will be on Amazon, and it will be directed by Reed Morano of “The Rhythm Section.” Morano’s TV work includes “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Billions,” and “Halt and Catch Fire.” No writer is attached to the project yet.