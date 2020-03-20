“We are starting a great national effort to protect jobs,” Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, said as he laid out a plan to provide grants covering up to 80 percent of paychecks, to a cap of 2,500 pounds a month ($2,900), or about the country’s median income.

The British government — Johnson’s Conservative government — announced an expansive economic rescue package Friday that will pay a portion of workers’ wages to help protect their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic brings business to a standstill.

“It’s on all of us.”

Advertisement

And now it’s on President Trump and Congress to take the kind of bold action the Brits have. As states shut down nonessential businesses and workers are laid off by the tens of thousands, it’s too late for half measures and weeks of bickering in Washington.

We need an approach that ensures workers have enough money to get by and employers don’t go out of business; otherwise there will be no jobs to go back to. That means some mix of cash, loans, subsidies, and other moves such as delaying income tax payments (which the US government did Friday).

“The risk is going too low. They’ve really got to aim high on this,” said Robert Nakosteen, a professor of economics and statistics at the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Lawmakers are in the early stages of hashing out an economic stabilization package that could provide $1 trillion in assistance to families and corporations.

The numbers sound big, but most economists say much more will be needed.

Let’s assume the $1 trillion package is approved, bringing the amount allocated along with much smaller steps to something like $1.05 trillion, or just under 5 percent of US gross domestic product. Britain has pledged $500 billion in spending, including the measures announced Friday — about 17 percent of its GDP.

Advertisement

If the United States matched that percentage, we would be laying out more than $3.7 trillion.

That’s a lot of money, but there is a lot at stake. The paradox of this pandemic is that to prevent thousands of people from dying we need to impose drastic containment measures that will deliver an unprecedented shock to the economy.

Economists at JPMorgan estimate that GDP could shrink 14 percent in the three months ending in June. Goldman Sachs says the contraction could reach 24 percent. That is not a typo. The economy shrank 4.8 percent in the last three months of 2008, the depths of the Great Recession.

Is another recession likely? Economists say it’s all but inevitable. A deeper and more sustained depression? They won’t rule it out because we’ve never intentionally slammed on the brakes like this before — and because so much depends on the length and severity of the pandemic.

The details of the Senate stabilization package aren’t firm. But the Senate GOP’s plan is built around two roughly $500 billion pots of money. The first would be used to send checks to Americans. The second would help industries battered by the crisis, starting with airlines.

There are two broad problems with the approach. For starters, the amount going to real folks may help some survive, but won’t make up enough in lost consumer spending, which drives two-thirds of the economy. Second, why should airlines — and hotels, car rental companies, energy producers, and any other industry with aggressive lobbyists — get help as millions of small and midsize businesses disappear.

Advertisement

Some economists are weighing an idea — laid out recently by New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin — to subsidize all employers.

“The government could offer every American business, large and small, and every self-employed — and gig — worker a no-interest ‘bridge loan’ guaranteed for the duration of the crisis to be paid back over a five-year period. The only condition of the loan to businesses would be that companies continue to employ at least 90 percent of their work force at the same wage that they did before the crisis,” Sorkin wrote.

There is no one solution, economists say. Paying companies or lending to them to pay their workers is appealing because it may keep jobs from disappearing. We should supplement that with bigger unemployment checks and other safety net enhancements.

Whatever we do, it needs to happen fast. And whatever we do, remember it won’t eliminate the economic pain, only ease it a bit.

“The only way to get out of this without enormous economic dislocation for years is an act of God,” said Robert J. Shapiro, an economic adviser in Washington who served as under secretary of commerce for economic affairs under Bill Clinton.

In other words, we need the pandemic to end swiftly enough to have jobs waiting for people when it’s safe to go back work.

Advertisement

Think what you will of Boris Johnson, he’s showing the kind of leadership we need in D.C.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.