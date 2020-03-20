LOT SIZE 0.92 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $39,900 in 1972

PROS This 1971 Colonial is on a quiet cul-de-sac. Left of the entryway, the living room has a bay window and leads to a dining room; both rooms have hardwood floors. The kitchen has a new stainless stove and dishwasher, but original flooring, backsplash, and cabinets — which may have lingered long enough to be cool again. The cozy family room has a wood stove insert, plus there’s a half bath with laundry and a side door to a breezeway offering access to the two-car garage. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, and a bath with retro flooring and baby blue tile. CONS No deck; most buyers will want to refresh the kitchen and baths.

Advertisement

Ellen Sargent, Keller Williams Realty, 978-337-9986, ellensargent.com

$579,900

14 SHERIDAN ROAD / WILMINGTON

SQUARE FEET 1,590

LOT SIZE 0.52 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $447,500 in 2005

PROS Enter this 1966 Cape through the breezeway — a mudroom and laundry room that connects the kitchen to a three-season porch in back and the one-car garage with storage loft. The kitchen features stainless appliances, a double sink, and a small island, and is open to the dining room beyond. Past the main bathroom, there’s a first-floor bedroom and a living room with fireplace, both with hardwood floors. Upstairs, two carpeted bedrooms share a half bath. Updates include a newer roof and composite deck that overlooks the large, fenced backyard. CONS No shower in upstairs bath; some dated finishes.

Nancy Fudge, Fudge Properties, 978-658-7300, fudgeproperties.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.