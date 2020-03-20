Here’s another change in the routine for Boston residents: Tickets won’t be issued and vehicles won’t be towed for failing to comply with street cleaning rules.
The Boston Police and Transportation Departments will not ticket or tow cars for street cleaning violations as part of the city’s effort to help residents, who are encouraged to stay home to help stem the spread of the virus, Boston police said in a statement.
Street cleanings will remain on the same schedule.
However, most other parking restrictions still apply during the pandemic.
“We remind people that parking at hydrants, crosswalks, handicap ramps, and in handicap spots will be ticketed,” police said in a statement.
Police will continue enforcing other parking violations as well, such as blocking a bike lane, driveway, or resident permit only zone. The full list of restrictions can be found on the city’s website.
