As part of the effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, people are encouraged to stay home and limit contact with others. For some, that may mean a higher likelihood of danger depending on who they live with.
In an effort to help people who live with abusers, Boston police sent out a list of resources that can be referred to in times of trouble.
“Make no mistake, you are not alone and no one deserves to be abused,” Boston police said in a statement. “To those in need of help, there are resources available to you. Please reach out if you, or someone you know, is in need of help or safety planning.”
Advertisement
People should call 911 in the case of an emergency.
To report an anonymous report of domestic violence, people can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text TIP to CRIME (27463).
“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to aid or help any victim of domestic violence in an anonymous manner,” police said.
Other resources, including domestic violence programs in the Boston area, are listed below:
- Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence
- Association of Haitian Women in Boston/ Asosiyasyon Fanm Ayisyen nan Boston (AFAB)
- Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC)
- Casa Myrna Vasquez
- Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS)
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.