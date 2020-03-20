As part of the effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, people are encouraged to stay home and limit contact with others. For some, that may mean a higher likelihood of danger depending on who they live with.

In an effort to help people who live with abusers, Boston police sent out a list of resources that can be referred to in times of trouble.

“Make no mistake, you are not alone and no one deserves to be abused,” Boston police said in a statement. “To those in need of help, there are resources available to you. Please reach out if you, or someone you know, is in need of help or safety planning.”