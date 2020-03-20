He commended healthcare workers for playing a crucial role in keeping people safe from the coronavirus known as COVID- 19.

“Our country and our local community are blessed by their heroic service,” he said in a video statement.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston, offered a special blessing Thursday evening for healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus fight.

He also extended his prayers to those who have fallen ill with the virus.

“We pray that all those who are experiencing sickness and suffering be granted strength, and peace, and healing,” he said.

The archdiocese has suspended all Masses and religious gatherings as the Massachusetts works to combat the virus that has already sickened 328 residents.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, O’Malley presided over a St. Patrick’s Day Mass to an empty Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Catholics were encouraged to watch the Mass on Boston Catholic TV.

O’Malley has also recommended Catholics to watch Mass on the station for daily and weekend worship services.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at Andrew.Stanton@globe.com.