Investigators have been searching for clues regarding nine break-ins that have occurred in the north and south ends of the city in the early morning hours throughout the week, Detective John Robinson said in a statement.

Fall River police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a series of nine break-ins throughout the city earlier this week.

Stolen cars were used to commit the crimes, Robinson said. A work van was used during two break-ins that occurred earlier this week, which officers and detectives spotted traveling north on Route 24.

Fall River police and State Police attempted to stop the vehicle at a red light on Exit 8, Robinson said. With guns drawn, officers tried to approach the van before the suspect drove off. An officer who was between his cruiser and the van attempted to use his gun to break the driver’s side window, accidentally discharging the gun in the process, Robinson said in the statement.

“At this time, the investigation shows no indications that anyone was shot as a result of the incident,” Robinson said.

The van drove south on North Main Street and was later located in the south end of Fall River, police said.

Surveillance footage from one of the businesses broken into shows a male suspect, Robinson said. People with information regarding the identity of the suspect are asked to call the Major Crimes Division, Detective Luis Vertentes, or the Fall River Police Tip Line at 508-672-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward is being awarded to those who give information leading to the identity and prosecution of the suspect, Robinson said.

Fall River police are investigating the crimes, police said. An independent investigation into the discharge of the gun will be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards Division.

