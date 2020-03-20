A commuter rail train heading to Boston from Rockport struck an empty vehicle in Beverly Thursday evening, officials said.
The train is expected to be significantly delayed, the MBTA said in a tweet.
The train left Rockport at 7:30 p.m. and stopped in Beverly Farms after striking the vehicle, the agency said.
No further information was immediately available.
The incident marks the second time in as many nights a Rockport train has been involved in a crash.
On Wednesday, the 7:30 p.m. Rockport train struck and killed a 24-year-old man shortly after leaving the station, police said.
