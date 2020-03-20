Raimondo announced she was fully activating the National Guard in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Guard members had been helping already, but now 1,000 National Guard members will be available to staff call centers, deliver food, and continue to help with drive-through testing centers, she said.

In the course of one week, the number of confirmed cases in Rhode Island has nearly quadrupled --increasing from 14 to 54.

PROVIDENCE -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo on Friday announced that Rhode Island has 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 54.

“As the days and weeks have dragged on, this has become a 24/7 operation, and we need more boots on the ground to help us do this," Raimondo said.

The governor said the state will push back the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15, in keeping with the same action by the federal government. But she asked Rhode Islanders who can afford to pay their taxes on time to do so.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the state Department of Health director, said the 10 new cases range from a child to a person in their 70s. Six are males, and four are females. One person had visited Estonia, and one had traveled to New Jersey. All 10 are recovering at home, she said.

Raimondo said the state is trying to increase its testing capacity and has received a “hugely effective" and "heartwarming” response to a plea for more supplies to conduct testing and protect healthcare workers.

The state is now conducting 100 to 200 tests a day for COVID-19, she said, but “we need to get to a place where we are doing between 500 and 600 a day.”

She said the state is doing more tests per capita than most states, but it is now reaching out to the private sector to increase testing capacity. “It’s top priority right now,” she said.

Raimondo said she does not plan to issue a “shelter in place” order, as California’s governor has done, because that would totally shut down the economy.

When asked if state workers could be facing layoffs or furloughs, Raimondo said that after dealing with the immediate crisis, state officials will need to take “very hard look at our budget," and layoffs and furloughs would be “on the table” along with other options.

Layoffs and furloughs would be a last option that “you want to avoid at all costs," she said. But much will depend on how quickly the state economy get going again, how robust the federal government stimulus is, and whether bond markets can meet the state’s short-term cash needs, she said.

Raimondo said she is also asked whether bars and restaurants can sell alcohol as part of the take-out and delivery services. She said she would like to take that step but is “working through the regulatory barriers."

Raimondo urged Rhode Islanders not to horde necessities like toilet paper, and she called for residents to “hunker down” and avoid large gatherings this weekend.

“This weekend could be the most critical weekend in the entire fight,” she said. “Hang in there with us.”

Earlier Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha warned the public to watch out for scams that attempt to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scammers are promising federal aid checks while asking for upfront payment, bank account information, and social security numbers, he said, urging people to avoid share personally identifiable information in response to these phone calls, texts, and emails.

“The checks do not exist yet," Neronha said. “If you receive a message promising you that money, it’s a scam."

The attorney general’s consumer protection team has received complaints from Rhode Islanders who have received text messages urging them to click on a link to receive their “$1,000 assistance check” or e-mails with the subject line “COVID-19 PANDEMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE," he said. When consumers click on the link or open the e-mail, they are asked to provide personal information, including bank account and social security numbers, to get their check.

“These are challenging times and many people could use some relief," Neronha said. "Unfortunately, there are scammers who will try and take advantage of people in need. If you see it, call us.”

