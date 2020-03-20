Below are answers to some frequently asked questions, which will be regularly updated as details are finalized:

The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care plans to release a list of emergency child care providers here on Saturday. The list will be continuously updated.

Governor Charlie Baker ordered all child care programs across the state closed by Monday but announced that emergency child care centers would operate, at no cost, for the children of those who need to work amid the threat of coronavirus.

Many parents who have to work aren’t first responders or medical staff. How can they find out if they quality for emergency daycare?

Start with the list of emergency child care providers the department releases on Saturday. Look for an approved program in your region. Directly contact that daycare provider about your particular circumstances to ask if there is a slot available.

Who decides who gets the slots?

The emergency childcare providers, with guidance from the EEC regional office, will make decisions about who qualifies for care, based on the needs of the families that apply. This is not intended to be a replacement for traditional childcare. It is an emergency program.

How quickly will families learn if their child has a spot?

Parents will get answers quickly and directly from the approved programs.

My daycare shut down for three weeks but is still charging full tuition. Are daycares allowed to do that?

Childcare providers are independent businesses. The state has encouraged all programs to be flexible with parents during this time. The state is providing financial assistance programs for small businesses, including childcare providers, that may help programs offer that flexibility.

Programs that provide state-subsidized care to low-income children are also continuing to receive full payment from the state during this time.

