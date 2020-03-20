Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and my goals for the weekend include becoming an expert baker and a better Madden player. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

What we know: Rhode Island had 44 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, and approximately 2,500 people remained in self-quarantine. There were 140 tests pending, and 654 tests had come back negative. There are just over a million people in the state.

We’re all living in a scary moment, but small businesses have been especially hard hit this week.

More than 20,000 Rhode Island residents filed unemployment claims between Monday and Wednesday, and those numbers don’t appear to be slowing as more and more companies are forced to close while the state tries to avoid further community spread of the virus.

But there is at least some good news to share. Rhode Island was one of the first states in the country to receive a federal Economic Injury Disaster declaration this week, which means affected businesses and nonprofits may be eligible for low-interest loans from the US Small Business Administration.

To learn more about the loan program, I e-mailed Mark Hayward, deputy director of the US SBA’s Rhode Island District office, a few questions. Here’s our Q&A.

Q: Tell us exactly what a federal disaster declaration can mean for the average business in Rhode Island.

Hayward: An Economic Injury Disaster declaration allows the US Small Business Administration to make direct loans to small businesses and nonprofits that have faced negative economic hardship. These Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) can help small businesses sustain their operations during these incredibly difficult periods. In this case, the hardship is due to the coronavirus and the drastic impact this has had on the small business community and in many instances, these loans are the difference between a small business or non-profit’s survival.

Eligible entities may qualify for loans up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations. These working capital loans are based on the size and type of business as well as its financial resources and can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

Q: I’m hearing from restaurant and cafe owners more than anybody else right now. While it’s nice to offer loans, these tend to be high-risk businesses in the first place. What kind of qualifications does a business need to have in order to obtain a loan?

Hayward: These loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and most private nonprofit organizations. This includes businesses directly affected by the coronavirus as well as businesses that offer services directly related to the businesses in the disaster declaration area (e.g. a vendor to a restaurant or bar that had to close and has seen losses because of it). It also includes other businesses indirectly related to the industry that are likely to be harmed by losses in their community (e.g. a manufacturer may be eligible as well as wholesalers and retailers of its product).

To qualify or meet the criteria for loan approval, applicants must have a credit history acceptable to the SBA; the SBA must determine that the applicant’s business can repay the loan; the applicant must be physically located in the declared disaster area and suffered working capital losses due to the disaster. In this instance, all of Rhode Island is a declared disaster area, meaning that any small business in the state that meets the above criteria can and should apply.

Q: Is there a specific pool of money or a target for the amount of money that the SBA would like to loan Rhode Island businesses?

Hayward: There is no target amount of money the SBA is hoping to get to Rhode Island small businesses. The SBA is simply hoping to get much-needed capital to the small businesses and nonprofits who need it. Businesses need to know that there is no cost, penalty, or risk in applying. If you aren’t sure if your business qualifies, then we suggest you apply and even if you are approved, you are in no way obligated to take the loan. It is far better to have the funds available if you need them than need them and not have them. I would also suggest that all affected businesses visit this website and start the process as soon as possible. Rhode Island was one of the first states to receive a disaster declaration but as more states receive their own then the wait for review and approvals will become longer.

Q: What kind of repayment options do you offer?

Hayward: Repayment options vary from business to business. The SBA can extend the terms out to 30 years in some cases. Additionally, every disaster loan has a standard deferment of 4 months, with the first payment not being due until 5 months from the date of the note. This allows small businesses time to weather the storm, get their footing again, and start making money before they need to start worrying about repayment.

Elizabeth Preston provides the answer. One of the most common questions we’ve received from readers is why it will take so long to find a vaccine for the coronavirus. Writing for the Globe’s Ideas section,

Jess Bidgood reports lawmakers are being asked to do the one thing everyone else is being urged to avoid: As Congress considers a nearly trillion-dollar stimulus package as a response to the virus, my colleaguereports lawmakers are being asked to do the one thing everyone else is being urged to avoid: stand next to each other

Governor Gina Raimondo’s latest announcement about the virus included some welcome news for those facing eviction: Rhode Island courts latest announcement about the virus included some welcome news for those facing eviction: Rhode Island courts won’t consider evictions until at least April 17

Jim Gillis , who Best wishes to Newport Daily News columnist, who received a kidney transplant last week

