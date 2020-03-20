There seemed to be no birds chirping, no squinting into the sun, no scent of fresh cut grass. And for the foreseeable future, few glimmers of hope. No baseball, no Boston Marathon, no beach outings – at least in Yarmouth, which shut down access earlier this week to the town’s shoreline.

But the 2020 spring equinox was unlike any other for many in Greater Boston coping with the threat of a global pandemic .

An annual milestone of hope and renewal began late Thursday amid a wintry chill, intermittent rain showers, and a cloud of COVID-19. Believe it or not, spring is here.

“Today is the first day of spring?” asked Carla Booker as she stood in the drizzle at Castle Island Thursday afternoon.

Technically, the season changed at 11:50 p.m. Thursday. And this vernal equinox was historic, even without a pandemic upending daily life.

The last time the sun crossed the celestial equator going north this early, the year was 1896, according to the National Weather Service. Back then, headlines in The Boston Daily Globe announced the slate of Boston Athletic Association runners competing in the Olympics, results of the city’s Republican caucuses, and the arrest of a suspected thief accused of plundering diamond rings and silverware from area homes.

Today’s topics center on toilet paper shortages, an economic meltdown, self-quarantines, and a deadly virus outbreak. The Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden have tentatively delayed their maiden voyage until May. Duckling Day, a Mother’s Day tradition, has been cancelled. And the seagulls who hover around Sullivan’s Castle Island have hunger pangs because the take-out restaurant is shuttered.

“It’s not a great day for the first day of spring,” said Mary Jordan of Quincy, who went to Sullivan’s hoping for hot dogs and French fries.

Kizito Paganini, director of operations at Sullivan’s, said even in bad weather the business attracts large crowds. But public health officials warn that crowds can quicken the spread of COVID-19. So, like countless other eateries across Boston, the restaurant was working on offering its menu through an online delivery service.

“We’re going to spring back. That’s it. We’re going to get through this,” Paganini said. “Easy does it. Day by day.”

The downsides of the dawn of spring seem quaint now. Sniffling with springtime allergies? You may want to check your symptoms, make sure they don’t match that of coronavirus.

Public health experts say you can go outside as long as you leave a “respectful distance" with others and avoid coming within six feet of people. The trifecta of rain, cold, and pandemic gave rise Thursday to some creative boredom busters.

Two children from Hingham had a picnic of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with their grandparents in the back of a minivan in the Castle Island parking lot. Some neighbors from Dorchester strode the perimeter of the Castle Island peninsula during a break in the heavy rain.

“I needed to get out of the house,” said Beth O’Handley, who brought a scooter on the outing. “I’m going crazy.”

Even by New England standards, the weather forecast for the coming days only offers a brief respite.

There’s a chance of showers on Friday morning to be followed by sunshine in the late morning and early afternoon, said Rodney Chai, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton. But by Friday evening, Chai said, there’s a risk of damaging winds and possible rumblings of thunder. A cold front is expected to cap weekend temperatures in the 40s, he said.

In essence, get outside — and maintain a safe distance from others — while you can.

“This is New England,” said Dan Boschetti as he walked along Revere Beach with a closed umbrella. “Things change day to day. You never know.”

Kite surfers enjoy the wind and practice social distancing on Revere Beach Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

In the ocean, a trio of kite surfers danced along the white caps — a showcase of carefree social distancing on the open seas.

Boschetti, of Revere, noted that the vernal equinox fell on St. Joseph’s Day, the Christian holiday celebrated by eating zeppoles, an Italian confection of fried dough and cream.

Would Saint Joseph offer some healing in the time of COVID-19?

“Pray to Saint Joseph and you have a good chance,” Boschetti said.

Boschetti’s pal and partner on this walk, Pasquale Martiniello, had an even sunnier disposition.

“When you get lemons, make limoncello," he offered. "Write that down, alright?”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.