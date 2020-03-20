The Pentucket Regional School District and Our Neighbors’ Table, an Amesbury nonprofit, are partnering to host a curbside market at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School in Merrimac on Saturday, school officials said.

The market will provide food to families in need from West Newbury, Merrimac, Groveland, and other Merrimack Valley communities from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement.

“We are thankful for the hardworking individuals at Our Neighbors’ Table for stepping up to help our community in this time of need," Bartholomew said in the statement. “At a time when social distancing might make us feel that it’s hard to help one another, Our Neighbors’ Table is setting an example.”