The Pentucket Regional School District and Our Neighbors’ Table, an Amesbury nonprofit, are partnering to host a curbside market at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School in Merrimac on Saturday, school officials said.
The market will provide food to families in need from West Newbury, Merrimac, Groveland, and other Merrimack Valley communities from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement.
“We are thankful for the hardworking individuals at Our Neighbors’ Table for stepping up to help our community in this time of need," Bartholomew said in the statement. “At a time when social distancing might make us feel that it’s hard to help one another, Our Neighbors’ Table is setting an example.”
Advertisement
No questions will be asked of residents of the three towns who go to the market, according to the statement. e.”
Pentucket schools, based in West Newbury, are also partnering with Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill to prepare boxed lunches and breakfast for daily curbside pickup, according to the statement.
Meals can be picked up at Sweetsir School or Pentucket Regional Middle School each weekday while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, officials said.