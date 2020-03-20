Herrington, also known by the nickname “Tee," was arraigned Thursday in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, prosecutors said. He is being held pending his transfer to Vermont.

Taylor Ruffin Herrington, of Philadelphia, was charged as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Michael Haines of Cambridge, Vt., the U.S. attorney’s office of Vermont said in a statement.

The FBI arrested a 34-year-old man Thursday in Philadelphia on a warrant for alleged gun and drug violations related to a homicide at a Vermont home earlier this month, officials said.

Herrington was indicted by a grand jury in Burlington, Vt. on March 12 on charges of carrying and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to distribute heroin, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

The charges are connected to the murder of Haines at his home in Cambridge, Vt., according to officials.

Amy Pudvah, who also lived in the Cambridge residence, allegedly picked up Herrington in Burlington, Vt. on March 2, according to the statement. He placed a duffel bag in her trunk, and she brought him to Cambridge, where Haines and Harrington “hung out together,” before leaving for Burlington, the statement said.

Haines suddenly left Burlington and went to a friend’s house, where he showed a large amount of heroin in a ziplock baggie, prosecutors said.

At about 2:50 a.m. on March 3, Haines and Pudvah called Vermont State Police to report that Herrington was trying to break into their home, prosecutors said.

Herrington allegedly left and soon returned, asking for his duffel bag, prosecutors said. Haines threw the bag over the back deck.

Haines was shot while on the phone with the police, the statement said. After he was shot, Pudvah ran upstairs to her children.

The case is being investigated jointly by Vermont State Police and the FBI under the justice department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Advertisement

“We’re grateful to have federal partners including the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office that are equally dedicated to pursuing justice,” Major Dan Trudeau, commander of the Criminal Division for the Vermont State Police, said in the statement. “That’s what we owe to victims, their families and the public.”